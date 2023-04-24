Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

SUM opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

