Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE SPB opened at C$10.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

