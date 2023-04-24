Sureserve Group’s (SUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group Stock Up 37.2 %

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90. Sureserve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £205.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,543.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.96.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.