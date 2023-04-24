Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.71.

SGY stock opened at C$8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

