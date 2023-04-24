Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $25,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,443.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,673,661. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after buying an additional 2,844,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after buying an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares during the period.

Shares of SGRY opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.