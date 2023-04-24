SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.69 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

