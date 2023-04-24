Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $377.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.05 and its 200-day moving average is $339.92. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

