TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE:TAL opened at $6.19 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

