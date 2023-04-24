TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
NYSE:TAL opened at $6.19 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
