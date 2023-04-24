Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

