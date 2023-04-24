Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $34.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of TMHC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,050. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

