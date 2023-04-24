TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.20.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,202,906 shares of company stock valued at $504,743,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

