Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $12.04 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

