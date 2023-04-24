Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.
In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
