Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradyne Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

