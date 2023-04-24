Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Ternium Price Performance

Ternium stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. Ternium has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after purchasing an additional 827,276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,117,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

