Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

