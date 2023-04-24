Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $179.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TXN stock opened at $177.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.22. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

