Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $67.93 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

