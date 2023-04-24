TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$150.78.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$144.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,333,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,316,702.50. In related news, Director Joey Saputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,260.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$144.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,333,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,316,702.50. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Stock Up 0.7 %

TFI International Company Profile

Shares of TFII opened at C$161.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$147.67. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

