TG Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.07. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

