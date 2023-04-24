The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.59.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NYSE BA opened at $205.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

