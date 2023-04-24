Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $60.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.