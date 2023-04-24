Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $248.59 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.77.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

