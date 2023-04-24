Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.71.

TSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.37 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1377448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

