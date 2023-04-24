TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Critical Review

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBIZ and TuanChe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.41 billion 1.87 $105.35 million $2.00 26.11 TuanChe $26.56 million 0.54 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares CBIZ and TuanChe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.46% 14.76% 5.78% TuanChe N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBIZ beats TuanChe on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About TuanChe

(Get Rating)

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

