Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 707,908 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $57.26 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

