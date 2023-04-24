U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.