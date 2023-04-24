Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ubiquiti in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.27. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI stock opened at $244.63 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.85 and a 200-day moving average of $275.06.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

