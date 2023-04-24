UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 865,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of UDR by 32.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,264,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.53 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

