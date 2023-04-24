United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

