Vale S.A. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.27 on Monday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

