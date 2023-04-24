Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 168,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.27 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

