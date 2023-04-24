Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

