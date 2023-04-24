Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $248.53 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $229.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.