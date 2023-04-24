VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Critical Contrast

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.83 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -0.98 SmartRent $167.82 million 2.84 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -4.88

VerifyMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.7% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52% SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83

VerifyMe presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 129.34%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than SmartRent.

Summary

SmartRent beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.