Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,108,295.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,108,295.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $393,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,022,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

