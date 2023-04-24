VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.33 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

