Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $28.71 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,600 shares of company stock worth $17,324,483. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $303,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

