VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $126.12 on Monday. VMware has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

