Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

VMC stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

