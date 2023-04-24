Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.15.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

