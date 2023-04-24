W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 308,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

