W. R. Berkley Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $4,671,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 102.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

