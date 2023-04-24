Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 502,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,848 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

