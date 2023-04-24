Watsco, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $338.42 on Monday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

