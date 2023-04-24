WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY23 guidance at $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.58-$4.62 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 337,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.