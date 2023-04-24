Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

