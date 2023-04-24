Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

