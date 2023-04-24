Wedbush Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

CFG opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

