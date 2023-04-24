Wedbush Comments on KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE KEY opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

