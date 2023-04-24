Wedbush Weighs in on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

